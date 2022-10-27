Lawrence man sentenced to more than 27 years for aggravated criminal sodomy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for the aggravated criminal sodomy of two children, according to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s office.

Zachary J. Lang, 38, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 330 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was sentenced for 165 months for the first two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and another 165 months for two additional counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. The District Attorney’s Office said that he must register as a sex offender, and he will be subject to a lifetime of post-release supervision.

The charges have been said to stem from two incidents that happened between June 2018 and June 2021, where Lang was said to have abused two kids younger than 14 who were in his care.

In September 2022, Lang entered a guilty plea to four counts of criminal sodomy involving two children.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum represented the State in this case, which was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

