KU researcher honored with national award in geospatial technology

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher at the University of Kansas has been honored with a national award for her work in geospatial technology.

The University of Kansas says its own Eileen Battles, manager of the Kansas Data Access and Support Center at the Kansas Geological Survey, has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Geospatial Excellence Award - Catalyst from the National States Geographic Information Council.

KU noted that Battles received the Catalyst award in Portland, Oregon, at the NSGIC’s annual conference in September. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who are instrumental in the promotion and improvement of geospatial technology.

“Eileen is a highly effective manager and communicator, and she’s worked hard to develop and maintain a good rapport with the Kansas GIS community. The relationships that she’s built at the state and local levels are critical to the success of our GIS program,” said Ken Nelson, Kansas geographic information officer and DASC director.

KU indicated that Battles is involved in various initiatives that contribute to the adoption and use of geospatial data and technology embedded in many applications used every day in a variety of ways. It said the data visualizes resources and infrastructure to analyze patterns, people and events to more efficiently navigate daily activities.

In 2021, the University said DASC started to work to implement Esri’s Hub technology as the primary clearinghouse website for the state’s geospatial data. Battles led technical and planning meetings and coordinated with state agencies to develop the site, which went live in the spring. It said the site brings together public domain GIS data from sources that include state agencies, Kansas Board of Regents institutions, federal agencies and more.

“Although the development of the new website represents a team effort, Eileen’s exceptional leadership ensured the project made it across the finish line,” Nelson said.

KU noted that users can explore data in categories like water, health and environment, imagery and elevation and transportation. It said the interactive maps created using the data range from Kansas motor vehicle crash data over the past decade to the extent of the High Plains aquifer in western Kansas to the locations of all of the state’s champion trees.

“Eileen Battles is invaluable to the effort of migrating Kansas to NG911,” said Scott Ekberg, Kansas 911 administrator.

The University indicated that Battles also plays a role in the Kansas Next Generation 911 Program - a national effort to replace the decades-old analog 911 infrastructure with new, more efficient and accurate digital systems. She serves as the Kansas NG911 executive and GIS committees and leads the state’s user group as she oversees data aggregation, quality assurance and publication activities.

“I work with an amazing, dedicated team that strives to build and foster relationships across the state,” Battles said. “We work with every level of government, as well as our private partners to facilitate geospatial partnerships and coordination as well as to promote the effective use of geospatial resources across the state. I am honored by this award and feel it is a direct reflection of the entire DASC staff.”

KU said NSGIC is a state-led forum to develop, exchange and endorse geospatial tech and policy best practices. It has members from every state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.