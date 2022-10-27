Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters.

The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.

The $18 million facility is designed to meet anti-terrorism and force protection requirements.

“I’m pleased to demonstrate that once again, we have determined that there are valuable assets in Topeka, KS,” Senator Jerry Moran said. “Our National Guard matters to us and we are recognizing that by investing in their future.”

The building is expected to be completed in early 2024.

