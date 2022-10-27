Kansans among most powerful voters in 2022 midterms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been ranked among the most powerful voters for Senate, House and gubernatorial races in the 2022 midterm elections.

With the 2022 election just around the corner and voters’ influence varying across state borders, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s States with the Most & Least Powerful Voters on Thursday, Oct. 27.

To find which residents have more influence, WalletHub.com said it compared the relative clout of 2022 voters in swinging House, Senate and gubernatorial elections. In order to make a comparison, it said it calculated a Voter Power Score for each state and type of election.

Kansas was found to have the 24th most powerful voting power overall. For Senate and House elections, it was found to have the 17th most voter power. However, for the gubernatorial race between Laura Kelly, Derek Schmidt and Dennis Pyle, Kansas had the 11th most powerful voters.

To the north, Nebraska was found to have the 12th most overall voter power, 15th most in the Senate election, 14th most in the House election and 17th most in the gubernatorial race.

To the east, Colorado was found to have the 16th most overall voter power, 34th most in the Senate election, 4th most in the House election and 34th most in the gubernatorial race.

To the south, Oklahoma was found to have the 25th most overall voter power, 25th most in the Senate election, 40th most in the House election and 27th most in the gubernatorial race.

Lastly, to the east, Missouri was found to have the 33rd most overall voter power, 36th most in the Senate election, 35th most in the House election and 35th most in the gubernatorial race.

States with the most overall voting power in the upcoming election are as follows:

Wyoming Vermont North Dakota Alaska South Dakota

States with the least overall voting power in the upcoming election are as follows:

Arizona Ohio California Wisconsin New York

To see where other states fall in specific races, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.