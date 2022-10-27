K-State recognized for diversity efforts in College of Veterinary Medicine

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized for its efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in its College of Veterinary Medicine.

Kansas State University says for the second year in a row, its College of Veterinary Medicine has been recognized for its efforts to enhance diversity in academics. It said the college received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.

K-State noted that this was the second award it has earned this year and the ninth year it has won this specific award.

The University indicated that it is one of only six veterinary schools to be included on the list and the only one from Kansas. As a recipient of the award, it will be featured, along with 62 other recipients, in the December 2022 issue of the magazine.

“It is a great honor to be chosen a second time for the Health Professions HEED Award,” said Bonnie Rush, Hodes family dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. “We believe it’s important for us to continue to strengthen and grow in our efforts to provide an inclusive, welcoming environment for all. As we prepare the leaders of tomorrow, we are committed to helping them foster the values of diversity, equity and inclusion wherever their future destinations take them. I am grateful to Dr. Callie Rost, our assistant dean for admissions and director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, for helping our college maintain a high standard and continue to lead our efforts for this critical mission.”

K-State said Insight Into Diversity chose it for the honor due to its efforts to identify and incorporate chances for growth in diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Recognition from Insight into Diversity with the HEED Award reflects the efforts of our students, faculty and staff who take pride in contributing to the culture of inclusiveness in our college,” Rost said. “We regularly seek feedback to evaluate our progress and to identify new opportunities to enhance our learning environment.”

K-State noted that faculty, staff and students are encouraged to complete a variety of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging training through the Diversity and Resilience Institute, the Purdue Certificate for Diversity and Inclusion in Veterinary Medicine and the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Brave Space Certificate Program.

K-State indicated that the College also rewards diversity efforts through the Walter C. Bowie Scholarship which was specifically designated for those who show a commitment to bringing diverse people together and for serving disadvantaged populations.

