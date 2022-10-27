Jones Project speaker shares message of hope with Mammoth Sports Construction

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas construction company wants to share one speaker’s message with its employees, and across the whole state.

Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the Mammoth Sports Complex in Meriden, Kansas. Also invited were administrators from high schools and colleges around the state. Mammoth hopes to help Parker get his message about mental health and work with The Jones Project out to as many people as possible.

”If we can have a whole generation of kids right now that becomes okay with talking about this and okay seeking help with this, you know who else will? Their kids will, and then we’ve got two generations in a row that have destigmatized the issue around mental health. That’s how you make a real change,” Parker said.

To learn more about the Jones Project and Parker’s work, click here.

