Honoring Veterans in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wreaths Across America (WAA) made their way to Manhattan today as the Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) stopped by on their Kansas tour.

Their mobile museum teaches visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. One of the ambassadors, DeLane Kellogg, said he started this four years ago after his father received his first wreath.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do this and the respect and everything that you get from everybody is just overwhelming, you don’t understand it until you been in this for awhile,” said Kellogg.

The museum also serves as an official welcome home station for Vietnam veterans. DeLane’s wife, Deborah, said it’s a long time in the making to appreciate what these veterans had to sacrifice.

“To shake their hand and look at them and tell them ‘welcome home’ some of them tear up and it’s because they haven’t heard that before and it’s been almost 50 years, so to be able to help them start healing is very important,” said Kellogg.

WAA started in 1992 by Morrill Worcester as he found himself with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s veterans. The WAA revolves around 3 key points.

“Our biggest thing is remember, honor, teach. Remember the fallen, honor those who have served and serving, and teach that freedoms not free and its very important to teach that to children nowadays. They don’t understand that these veterans died so they could have their freedom,” said Kellogg.

In 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet, the project received national attention. WAA started out with a little over 5,000 as now of last year the program placed more than 2.5 million wreaths in over 3,100 locations as these numbers have increased every year.

Deborah said this means a lot as she lost her nephew and has a son entering the army. “It’s very humbling its like a once in a lifetime opportunity to give back to veterans in a way that I would never be able to give back to veterans,” said Kellogg.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the program as the program will conclude at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day which is Saturday, December 17, 2022.

