Grandview Plaza man arrested for targeted vandalism of patrol vehicles

Justin Neinhaus
Justin Neinhaus(Shawn Wheat | Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Grandview Plaza man is behind bars after he allegedly targeted and vandalized patrol vehicles for multiple agencies.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, patrol vehicles were targeted and vandalized while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin St.

Officials noted that the vandalism included slashed tires on 11 patrol vehicles which caused around $12,000 in damage.

After security video was reviewed, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, and booked him into jail on 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Officials indicated that Junction City Police and Grandview Plaza Police Department - who also aided in the arrest - also had vehicles damaged in the incident. Each department has its own case open against Neinhaus.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas
One person was hurt in a semi truck rollover just north of St. Marys.
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
FILE - Bill Cochran
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement