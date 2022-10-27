Grandview Plaza man arrested for targeted vandalism of patrol vehicles

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Grandview Plaza man is behind bars after he allegedly targeted and vandalized patrol vehicles for multiple agencies.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, patrol vehicles were targeted and vandalized while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin St.

Officials noted that the vandalism included slashed tires on 11 patrol vehicles which caused around $12,000 in damage.

After security video was reviewed, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, and booked him into jail on 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Officials indicated that Junction City Police and Grandview Plaza Police Department - who also aided in the arrest - also had vehicles damaged in the incident. Each department has its own case open against Neinhaus.

