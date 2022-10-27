Gov. Kelly joins military family workforce roundtable discussion

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined leaders and advocates for military families for a roundtable discussion at the Nickell Memorial Armory.

The main focus of the discussion was on how Kansas can build on the progress made in aiding military families and veterans in accessing the workforce, especially regarding occupational licensing.

“We need to do everything here in the state of Kansas to support our military families,” Gov. Kelly said.

The roundtable plans to meet again in a few months.

