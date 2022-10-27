Gov. Kelly hears from Kansas military families during roundtable discussion

Governor Laura Kelly took part in a roundtable discussion Thursday at the Nikell Memorial Armory.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor says she wants to make the lives of military families in Kansas as easy as possible.

Governor Laura Kelly took part in a roundtable discussion Thursday on that topic at the Nikell Memorial Armory. Kelly said she knows what it’s like to grow up in a military family, and believes it’s the state’s responsibility to help where needed.

”It’s tough, it’s really hard. We need to do everything herein the state of Kansas to support our military families,” Kelly said.

Today’s discussion centered around removing barriers for military spouses to enter the workforce, specifically around childcare and licensing issues that arise when moving around.

