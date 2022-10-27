Gas leak forces residents in Junction City to evacuate

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second day in a row, crews are responding to a natural gas line main break in Junction City.

According to the Junction City Police Department, a six-inch natural gas line was struck at S. Washington and E. Chestnut St. at just after 2:00 p.m. The JCPD, Junction City Fire Department, Junction City Public Works, and Kansas Gas Service are currently on scene. A four-inch gas line was struck in the 1600 block of N. Madison on Wednesday and crews were able to complete repairs in about four hours.

Kansas Gas Service Crews estimate the repairs will take at least four hours to complete, which would be close to 6:00 p.m. All residents within a block radius from the leak were evacuated and officials said no one is allowed within one block of the leak until the line is restored.

Crews have blocked off the roads at the following locations:

Washington St. and 1st St.

Washington St. and Walnut St.

Chestnut St. and Jefferson St.

Chestnut St. and Franklin St.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

