Families to have hauntingly good time at reintroduction of Kansas Haunted Labs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas families have been invited to a hauntingly good time at the reintroduction of Kansas Haunted Labs.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has partnered with the Kansas Health and Environment Labs to host a family fun and educational evening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at Forbes Field, 6510 SE Forbes Ave.

The KDHE noted that Kansas Haunted Labs is an annual event to help educate children and the community about the lab’s role in protecting the health and environment year-round.

The Department indicated that KHEL works to protect the health and environment of Kansans through public water supply testing, newborn screening and responding to emergency events or outbreaks. It said the Labs are an ideal place to engage with families and share information.

“We are excited to be back, especially during the excitement of Halloween,” said Myron Gunsalus, Director for Kansas Health and Environment Labs. “It is a wonderful place to meet families and share valuable information while also having fun.”

The KDHE said the Haunted Labs is an evening full of games, treats and interactive education and informational resources for parents. In addition to over 13 partners who will host booths, there will also be food trucks, a chance to tour the new KDHE Mobile Lab and a guest appearance from Fred the Preparedness Dog.

The Department noted that sponsors include Ferris Wheel Antiques, Wheatland Antique Mall, Sonder Design Co., State of Kansas Bureaus, Cashmere Popcorn, Nothing Bundt Cakes and more.

