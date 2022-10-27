A Fairlawn Plaza event shows senior citizens available healthcare resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event at the Fairlawn Plaza shows seniors the valuable resources our community has to offer for their health.

TACC -- or the Topeka Area Continuity of Care -- hosted the event because they are a non-profit networking group that looks into all aspects of senior citizen care and helps them however they can.

The TACC Fair is normally held twice a year, once during the spring and in the fall, to bring the event to the public as much as possible. Linda Clements, the president of TACC, said that the event was created because TACC wanted to make sure that everyone knows the available resources and policies in the healthcare system, whether they are a senior citizen or caretaker.

“There’s a lot of resources in Topeka that people aren’t aware of, and then you get in a crisis situation, and they don’t know where to go. So, we try to do these twice a year so that we are covering anytime that someone might come across a situation that they might need some help with.”

Clements also happens to be the director of business development at Arbor Court Retirement of Topeka and said that the fair created by TACC is a great way for her to network with others, so she knows what is out there for the Arbor Court residents.

“You know, I work at Arbor Court, and I like knowing whose out there. You know, my residents they need care. They need maybe private duty, or home health, and it is nice for me to have a relationship with those companies to be able to feel comfortable saying you know call these people, call those people. And they do the same for me, you know, they say ‘hey, I know you are needing a new place, go talk to Linda at Arbor Court.’ So, we all work together, which is great.”

However, Clements also likes the event because she has parents who are seniors as well, and before she started with her current positions at Arbor Court and with TACC, she did not know what resources were available.

“Before I started working with seniors, which has been about 15 years ago, I had no idea of what resources were out there and I have senior parents, you know, so it has been helpful for me to know how hospice works. It’s not just at the end of your life, get them in there for four days. There’s benefits that Medicare covers that I did not know about and so all these companies, they do their thing, and they can help guide you down those paths when you are in a situation that you need... you need someone with a cool head to get you across the line.”

Some vendors had merchandise to offer for the public, along with some had drawings for gift baskets, and during the fall fair, Flu shots and Medicare review clinics are provided at the fair.

