Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.

The KCC indicated that the increase of $0.64 to customer bills became effective on Aug. 1 subject to refund while the Commission conducts a review.

The Commission noted that Kansas law allows electric utilities regulated by it to recover costs associated with the delivery of electricity through a separate transmission delivery charge on monthly customer bills.

The KCC said its audit verified that Empire’s TDC expense of $3.3 million represented an increase of $118,159 compared to 2021. Generally, it said it has jurisdiction over the company’s rates and terms of service, however, a regulated electric utility is statutorily authorized to adjust its Transmission Delivery Charge due to cost changes under state law.

As such, the Commission indicated that it has no discretion and must accept the proposed change on a subject-to-refund basis within 30 days of the application. However, it said if irregularities are found later, it can order changes - including refunds.

Empire services Kansans in Labette and Cherokee counties.

To view Thursday’s order, click HERE.

