Election 2022: Tracey Mann, (R) Dist. 1 Congress incumbent

Election 2022: Tracey Mann, (R) Dist. 1 Congress incumbent
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new boundaries settled, the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs.

The “Big First” district encompasses most of the western two thirds of the state, plus Jackson and Jefferson counties, and the city of Lawrence.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Incumbent Republican Tracey Mann visited the show Thursday, Oct. 27 to share his priorities for a second term.

Democrat Jimmy Beard is challenging Mann. Beard visited the show Oct. 12.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation

Latest News

Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project through its Patterson Gives Back...
Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project
Light rain this evening and tonight
Scattered rain this evening and tonight
Patterson Legal presented $1,000 to Military Veteran Project through its Patterson Gives Back...
Patterson Gives Back recognizes Military Veteran Project
Damon Parker of The Jones Project was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the...
Jones Project speaker shares message of hope with Mammoth Sports Construction
Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the...
Mental health speaker invited to speak at Mammoth Sports Complex