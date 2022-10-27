Election 2022: Tracey Mann, (R) Dist. 1 Congress incumbent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new boundaries settled, the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs.

The “Big First” district encompasses most of the western two thirds of the state, plus Jackson and Jefferson counties, and the city of Lawrence.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Incumbent Republican Tracey Mann visited the show Thursday, Oct. 27 to share his priorities for a second term.

Democrat Jimmy Beard is challenging Mann. Beard visited the show Oct. 12.

