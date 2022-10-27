Election 2022: Jerry Moran, (R) U.S. Senate incumbent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senate seats are up for election every six years. This year, Kansas has one on the ballot.

13 NEWS is inviting candidates to appear on Eye on NE Kansas to share their backgrounds, priorities and views on key issues.

Republican incumbent Jerry Moran visited the show Thursday, Oct. 27. Watch the video to hear why he is seeking a third term.

Rev. Mark Holland of Kansas City won the Democratic primary to challenge Moran. Holland visited the show Oct. 13.

