Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.

An overturned semi sits on the side of K-63 highway after an accident Thursday morning. (Eric Ives)

The sheriff’s office said the driver did not stop at a stop sign along Jeffrey Rd. and tried turning onto the highway when the truck rolled, landing on its side.

They said the semi truck’s driver was taken to a Topeka hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said the semi truck was leaving Jeffrey Energy Center carrying a load of coal when it overturned. (Eric Ives)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.