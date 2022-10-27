Crews battle overnight house fire for several hours

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews have been battling a house fire early Thursday morning in Shawnee County for several hours.

Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Department responded to the blaze around 2:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of SE Croco Rd.

Crews on scene told 13 NEWS they initially began battling the fire using an aerial truck, but a lack of water pressure forced them to go inside the home.

Authorities said everyone inside the home made it out safely and there have been no reports of injuries. 13 NEWS saw at least one person standing outside the home wrapped in a blanket.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. This is an ongoing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

