Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation.

By Greg Dailey, Angie Ricono and Emily Rittman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical injury on Sept. 12. More than six weeks later, he will be sentenced.

He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with traumatic brain injuries. A also 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

But Reid has petitioned the court for a sentence of probation instead of behind bars.

Tom Porto, the attorney for Ariel Young’s family, released the following statement ahead of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing:

The night of the crash, a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help. That’s when a Ram pickup truck struck both vehicles. Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, was identified as the driver.

Following the crash, an officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had 2-3 drinks, and that he was on Adderall. According to court records, the officer conducted several sobriety tests and Reid showed signs of impairment.

Reid’s defense attorneys, in their sentencing memorandum, describe the former Chiefs coach as a husband, father of three and continuing to have a close relationship with his parents. It goes on to shed light on Reid’s character: his “commitment to family, his willingness to help others, and the sincere remorse he has for his conduct and the resulting tragedy that affected the lives of many, but particularly [Ariel Young].”

The prosecution, on the other hand, has asked for four months in the Missouri Department of Corrections. They stated some of the facts behind the crash.

Prosecutors argued that while Reid may not have driven that Feb. 4 night with the intent of injuring someone, he chose to ignore the potential consequences of his actions.

