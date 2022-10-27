5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

When officers made contact with the car’s occupants, they said they found marijuana and two guns. They said the following arrests were made:

Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan - criminal use of weapons

Ismael Torres, 17, of Manhattan - criminal use of weapons

Robert Wallace, 18, of Manhattan - contributing to a child’s misconduct

Jaelyn Austin, 18, of Manhattan - contributing to a child’s misconduct

Christian Soto, 18, of Manhattan - contributing to a child’s misconduct, possession of marijuana

RCPD said Oliver and Torres were both processed through the Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, however, Torres was released to a guardian. The three other teens were booked into the Riley Co. Jail. Wallace and Austin were issued bonds of $1,000 while Soto was issued a bond of $2,000 and all remain behind bars.

