5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

When officers made contact with the car’s occupants, they said they found marijuana and two guns. They said the following arrests were made:

  • Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan - criminal use of weapons
  • Ismael Torres, 17, of Manhattan - criminal use of weapons
  • Robert Wallace, 18, of Manhattan - contributing to a child’s misconduct
  • Jaelyn Austin, 18, of Manhattan - contributing to a child’s misconduct
  • Christian Soto, 18, of Manhattan - contributing to a child’s misconduct, possession of marijuana

RCPD said Oliver and Torres were both processed through the Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, however, Torres was released to a guardian. The three other teens were booked into the Riley Co. Jail. Wallace and Austin were issued bonds of $1,000 while Soto was issued a bond of $2,000 and all remain behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas
One person was hurt in a semi truck rollover just north of St. Marys.
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
FILE - Bill Cochran
Topeka Chief of Staff, former Police Chief, announces December retirement