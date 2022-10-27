$3 million to connect 3,000 Kansans through high-speed internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $3 million is headed to Kansas to connect 3,000 residents, 255 businesses, 14 schools and four farms through high-speed internet.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that the USDA will provide a total of $3,066,752 to bring high-speed internet access to two counties in the Sunflower State.

“High-speed internet is essential for success in education, healthcare, and business in the twenty-first century,” Davis said. “Federal funding makes it possible for communications companies, like Blue Valley Tele-Communications, to serve our state’s rural communities.”

Davis indicated that Thursday’s announcement was part of a larger national announcement that included 24 states and three territories.

Davis noted that the grant in Kansas will be used to create a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 3,000 Kansans, 255 businesses, 14 educational facilities and four farms to high-speed internet in Marshall and Washington counties.

The USDA said Blue Valley Tele-Communications Inc. will make high-speed internet affordable through participation in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

