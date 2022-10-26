Wednesday forecast: Seasonal with light winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All in all the seasonal temperatures continue through the weekend with a low chance of rain especially late Thursday into Thursday night. Warm weather moves back into the area next week.

Taking Action:

There is a low chance of rain tomorrow especially in the late afternoon hours in north-central Kansas with a better chance of rain Thursday night. Highest chance still remains in north-central KS and east for areas north of I-70. This means areas especially from Topeka to the southeast have a very low to no chance of rain the way it looks now.

There is a very low chance of rain southeast of the turnpike this weekend however because there still remains uncertainty and it won’t amount to much anyway (likely less than 0.10″) keeping the official forecast dry for now.

Halloween is looking great! Highs in the upper 60s with mid 50s to low 60s by the evening for trick or treating.



Cloud cover remains the main concern the rest of the week including the weekend which may have an impact on temperatures but generally speaking it will be seasonal through Sunday. There will be two storm systems that are impacting this cloud cover and also bringing a low chance of rain to a portion of northeast KS with most spots likely remaining dry. The first one to end the work week will be toward the north and the one this weekend is down to our south.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: While a few breaks in the cloud cover are possible, it’ll generally be cloudy with a low chance of spotty showers mainly in north-central Kansas in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Will continue with a low chance of showers Thursday night with most of the activity out of the area by Friday morning leading to decreasing clouds during the day and highs in the low-mid 60s with winds back to the 5-10 mph range.

This weekend will be more in the mid 60s, of course depending on cloud cover. There remains a higher probability of more cloud cover Sunday vs Saturday. Winds will be in the 5-10 mph range both days so shouldn’t be a factor so will likely be similar to today.

The warm weather starts to build in on Monday just in time for Halloween. While low 70s are possible will keep it 68° in the 8 day as it remains mild for the evening. In fact it only cools down in the mid-upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Low-mid 70s are more likely Tuesday and Wednesday before models start to disagree on whether a cold front pushes through Thursday or the cooler air remains to the north. This means next Thursday and Friday could either be in the 50s or stay in the upper 60s to even 70s.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.