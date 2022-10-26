Visit Topeka, Topeka Zoo bring home awards from the Travel Industry Association of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Travel Association of Kansas (TIAK) announced the winners of this year’s Marketing Awards during the 2022 Kansas Tourism Conference in Wichita.

The TIAK Marketing Awards are chosen annually to recognize excellence in destination marketing initiatives across the state. They are divided into six categories and broken out by the organization’s marketing budget: Large (over $100,000), Medium ($20,000 - $100,000), and Small ($19,999 and under).

Visit Topeka received an award for excellence in large-budget event marketing. Friends of the Topeka Zoo received the award for excellence in medium-budget event marketing for their work on Topeka Dino Days.

“Our team at Visit Topeka is honored to earn the recognition of the Travel Industry Association of Kansas, alongside one of our key community partners!” said Sean Dixon, Visit Topeka president. “Our Topeka Dino Days campaign brought nearly 200,000 visitors to the city in the spring. We are excited to see our hard work recognized by our peers in the industry and look forward to more success in the years to come.”

The full list of award winners is below:

Visitor Guide (in-house)

Small Budget: Experience El Dorado

Medium Budget: Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau

Large Budget: Visit Wichita

Visitor Guide (outsourced)

Medium Budget: Visit Emporia

Large Budget: eXplore Lawrence

Online Marketing

Small Budget: Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association - social media campaign

Medium Budget: Visit Manhattan - social media ads

Large Budget: eXplore Lawrence - website

Event

Small Budget: Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown Impact - Oktoberfest Beer Tasting Festival

Medium Budget: Friends of the Topeka Zoo - Dinosaur Campaign

Large Budget: Visit Topeka - Topeka Dino Days Leisure Festival

Print Marketing

Small Budget: Explore Crawford County - “Gus Explores Southeast Kansas” coloring book

Medium Budget: - disc golf course & gravel cycling route field guide pocketbooks

Large Budget: Wichita Art Museum - sculpture installation & career survey exhibition newspaper insert

Community Awareness

Small Budget: City of Greensburg Tourism - 15th anniversary tornado video

Medium Budget: Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau - 5-star community awareness campaign

Large Budget: eXplore Lawrence - “Why Lawrence” video series

People’s Choice

Visit Emporia - Bicycle-Pulled Chariots Campaign

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.