United Way, Christmas Bureau helping families in need for holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is hosting their annual Christmas Bureau to give Shawnee County residents who need some help with gift-giving to have a happier holiday.

The Christmas Bureau receives support from the Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission, Doorstep, Inc. and the community to assist Shawnee County residents that apply and meet income guidelines.

“We don’t want any family to worry about [deciding on] paying a utility bill vs. getting something for their children for the holidays,” Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of the United Way of Topeka, said.

Each year, the Christmas Bureau process begins with an application intake. At least one adult from the applying household must fill out an application, containing a wish list, providing income and other documentation.

Applications will be accepted on:

Wednesday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications are accepted at the Johnstone Community Center, located at 2021 SE Market St. in Topeka.

More information on the application, including income guidelines and proper documentation, can be found by clicking the link here.

