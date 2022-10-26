Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers.

The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.

Topeka Police said one person from each vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on what the driver was initially stopped for or if that person was arrested following the crash.

This is an ongoing story and we will post updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.