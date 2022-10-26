Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police

13 News This Morning At 6AM
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers.

The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.

Topeka Police said one person from each vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on what the driver was initially stopped for or if that person was arrested following the crash.

This is an ongoing story and we will post updates as they become available.

