Trump endorses Schmidt for Kansas Gov., approves of Kelly’s work

The two leading candidates for Governor have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump in an attempt to reach his faithful following in Kansas.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The former president officially endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for Governor in a video that Schmidt’s campaign posted to social media.

Meanwhile, Governor Laura Kelly’s supporters have attempted to steal the Trump thunder as they have run an ad claiming the former president praised her leadership in the past.

One of the instances Kelly’s supporters cite is when she and Arkansas’ Republican Governor met with Trump at the White House in May 2020. The former president praised Kelly and ASA Hutchinson’s COVID-19 response.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, right, in the Cabinet...
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, right, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(KWCH)
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses recovery efforts with President Trump

Trump won Kansas in the 2020 election by more than 56%.

