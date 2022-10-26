Trump endorses Schmidt for Kansas Gov., approves of Kelly’s work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two leading candidates for Governor have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump in an attempt to reach his faithful following in the Sunflower State.

The former president officially endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for Governor in a video that Schmidt’s campaign posted to social media.

Meanwhile, Governor Laura Kelly’s supporters have attempted to steal the Trump thunder as they have run an ad claiming the former president praised her leadership in the past.

One of the instances Kelly’s supporters cite is when she and Arkansas’ Republican Governor met with Trump at the White House in May 2020. The former president praised Kelly and ASA Hutchinson’s COVID-19 response.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, right, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (KWCH)

Trump won Kansas in the 2020 election by more than 56%.

