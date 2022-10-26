Truck driver killed in Junction City after getting pinned between two vehicles

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning in Junction City when he was pinned between the power unit and another semi trailer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his Peterbilt Truck when it started rolling forward. He attempted to get back inside of the truck and was pinned in-between his truck and another semi trailer. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

One in custody for South Topeka homicide
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
