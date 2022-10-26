Trial for Americus woman’s child sex crimes case delayed

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trial for an Americus woman accused of producing, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials has been delayed.

KVOE reports that court hearings for Brandi Snyder, an Americus woman who is accused of producing child sexual abuse materials, have been delayed.

Court records indicated that a trial in federal court had been set to begin on Nov. 7, however, Snyder’s defense team requested a continuance to review nearly 140 documents and three audio or video recordings, which was granted on Monday, Oct. 24.

A new trial has been set for Jan. 23 in Wichita.

Snyder has been charged with two counts of producing child sexual abuse materials, one count of possession of the materials and one count of distribution of the materials. She faces 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted on the production charges and up to 20 years for each possession and distribution count.

