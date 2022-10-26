Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the old Porubsky’s building.

A Lawrence company bought the building in July, and plans to reopen it with a similar aesthetic.

“At the end of the day, there just aren’t a lot of places left in American that are institutions so when you get the opportunity to be apart of one, you gravitate to it. We have talked about it a lot, for every hour that I’m here or Casey is here, we will have people stopping that are so excited that we are reopening this place, I’ve gotten hugs from people,” said General Manager, John Tacha.

Regulars from all over the area adored the chili and hot pickles that Porubsky’s once offered. They’ll now be back in what will be called “The Little Russia Chili Parlor.”

“We are having a similar menu to what was here. We are going to focus on chili due to the name of the business, but we are going to try to bring back the hot pickles, maybe another variety of pickles, cold cuts, the cold plate the sides, chips, beer and soda,” Tacha said.

The new restaurant also will follow a similar layout, along with some new additions.

“There will be more dining then there ever was before, we will have the area where you come and get your food and we are going to have booze and a luncheonette and some tables in here that you can sit in which they didn’t have before. So, there will not be a grocery side anymore. All of the food you will be able to eat here or to go and then we will have the bar side open,” Tacha said.

So far, The Little Russia Chili Parlor is on schedule to open sometime in November, although an exact date hasn’t been chosen yet.

