TPS Foundation awards grants to six lucky educators as part of its ‘Prize Patrol’

Oct. 26, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some lucky 501 teachers received some money from the Topeka Public School’s Foundation to create fun, exciting activities to get their students inspired to learn.

Members of the Topeka Public School’s Foundation delivered grants to some of its teachers at various school locations Wednesday morning. The executive director of the TPS foundation, Pamela Johnson-Betts, said that the awarded funds all came from the Foundation’s fundraisers.

“We have worked all year-long and when I say we it’s the 17-member board,” according to Johnson-Betts. “And we do fundraisers that are golf tournaments, that are our breakfast, that are an auction, and all of that so that annually we can give these dollars back to our educators.”

The money is awarded for teachers to use towards some unique ideas for their class that will inspire the students to learn while having fun.

“We ask annually that Teachers tell us what they need,” Johnson-Betts said. “What is it that would allow them to do something special for our students? That is above and beyond what they normally would be able to do with the dollars allocated to them. We get some wonderful ideas that range from doing a special... French kind of class where they get to make casts of French inventors and artists to helping in the art arena.”

According to Johnson-Betts, about six teachers were awarded Wednesday, equaling a total of 10 educators for 2022. She said that this year about $10,000 was given back to the educators this year.

