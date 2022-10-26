TPD to consider self-defense in shooting death of 81-year-old

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department announced on Wednesday that at the conclusion of its investigation of the shooting death of an 81-year-old man Monday in South Topeka, it will forward the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review, with the possibility of self-defense consideration.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, TPD officers were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they said they found Donald Woolridge, 81, of Arizona, dead at the scene.

One person was taken into custody on Monday night, but they have since been interviewed and released. TPD said everyone involved in the situation has also been interviewed and they were not seeking any additional suspects at that time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

