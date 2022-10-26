Tonganoxie teen sent to hospital after car hits tree along side of highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tonganoxie teen was sent to the hospital after he hit a tree along the side of a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2 on Kansas Highway 32 - about 6 miles west of Linwood - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Joseph Duvall, 17, of Tonganoxie, had been headed west on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. They said Duvall overcorrected and then left the roadway to the left where he hit a tree.

KHP noted that Duvall was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
The driver’s name has not been released, as of Tuesday at 12 p.m.
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard
FILE
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in the 1500...
Emergency crews respond to report of accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital
FILE
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
FILE
Georgia woman hospitalized after she hit Iowa semi-truck on Kansas highway
The 95th annual Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m....
Annual Harvest Home Dinner to take place Wednesday at Silver Lake church