Tonganoxie teen sent to hospital after car hits tree along side of highway

LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tonganoxie teen was sent to the hospital after he hit a tree along the side of a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2 on Kansas Highway 32 - about 6 miles west of Linwood - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Joseph Duvall, 17, of Tonganoxie, had been headed west on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. They said Duvall overcorrected and then left the roadway to the left where he hit a tree.

KHP noted that Duvall was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

