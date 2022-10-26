Thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools stolen from Manhattan truck

FILE - Milwaukee tools
FILE - Milwaukee tools(Milwaukee Tool)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for information after thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools were stolen from a truck in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials were called to the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man reported their unlocked truck had been broken into and around $3,200 in Milwaukee tools had been stolen.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

