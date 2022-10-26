Suspect’s baseball bat causes $1.7+K in damage to Ogden Shop Quik

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect’s baseball bat has caused more than $1,700 in damage to the Ogden Shop Quik.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officials were called to the Shop Quik in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said Shop Quik employees reported that an unknown person had broken a store window and damaged the door with a baseball bat.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business about $1,750 in damage.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

