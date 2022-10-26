Survey takes pulse of Kansans on key issues ahead of midterm elections

Docking Institute
Docking Institute(Fort Hays State)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study looks at how Kansans feel on a range of issues heading into the November election.

Fort Hays State University’s Docking Institute conducts the annual public opinion survey, Kansas Speaks. Respondents generally reflect the demographic and geographic makeup of the state.

The survey finds more than 82 percent of Kansans rank Kansas as a good to excellent place to live.

As for the economy over the past 12 months, 46 percent of those responding feel it’s gotten worse, while 18 percent say it’s improved.

Asked their most trusted sources for information on political issues, local TV news got the top response at 41 percent, followed by national news, local newspapers at 33 percent, family and friends, local radio (21 percent), none, and social media rounding out the list at 16 percent.

The survey also asked several questions related to education, including how valuable it is to the economy. It also asked how people about teaching lessons on race and ethnic history and equality. Among respondents, 78 percent felt those lessons should be taught in high school, while only 55 percent feel those topics should be addressed at the elementary level.

In addition, two-thirds of those surveyed agree or strongly agree that high school student athletes should compete based on their gender at birth, while 16 percent disagree or strongly disagree with that statement.

The survey also touched on housing costs, gun regulations, climate change, abortion regulation and other issues. You can find the full results by clicking here.

