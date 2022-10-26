Statewide Silver Alert cancelled after 84-year-old man found in Norton

NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide Silver Alert has been cancelled after law enforcement officials located an 84-year-old man on Tuesday night.

Officials said Bobby Bulk, 84, of Clay Center, was located by law enforcement in Norton, Kansas. Bulk is still being assessed, but will soon be reunited with his family.

He was believed to have left his home in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.