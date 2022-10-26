Statewide Silver Alert cancelled after 84-year-old man found in Norton

The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested...
The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.(Clay Center Police Department)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide Silver Alert has been cancelled after law enforcement officials located an 84-year-old man on Tuesday night.

Officials said Bobby Bulk, 84, of Clay Center, was located by law enforcement in Norton, Kansas. Bulk is still being assessed, but will soon be reunited with his family.

He was believed to have left his home in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane

Latest News

Docking Institute
Survey takes pulse of Kansans on key issues ahead of midterm elections
‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Clay Center man
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Clay Center man
Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify,...
Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records