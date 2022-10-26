Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.

“There’s no doubt: This is a transformational project for our state, bringing a brand recognized worldwide and 2,000 good-paying jobs to our doorstep,” Gov. Kelly said. “URBN’s decision to partner with us further shows that we are successfully making Kansas the most pro-business state in the country.”

In addition to Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, Kelly said other brands in the URBN portfolio include Free People, Nuuly, FP Movement, Terrain, BHLDN and Menus & Venues. She said the collection of brands moving through the KC market will provide good-paying opportunities for Kansans.

“We thought Kansas City was the best position for reaching customers in the shortest amount of time,” said URBN Chief Development Officer Dave Ziel. “The state, including Governor Kelly and Lieutenant Governor Toland, really put their best foot forward. The relationship got off to a great start because of their pro-business perspective.”

The Governor noted that the fulfillment center will service wholesale, retail and direct-to-consumer channels and will be the company’s first in the U.S. She said it also is URBN’s largest and most automated facility and will be considered its “North Star Showcase for North America.”

“URBN is a company that strives to put people first and that always stays on the cutting edge of not only style trends, but also logistics and distribution best practices,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “They are exactly the type of partner and employer the Kelly Administration envisioned recruiting when we prioritized logistics and distribution in the Kansas Framework for Growth.”

Kelly indicated that URBN appreciated the easy cooperation found among local organizations and all levels of government.

“We are fortunate to have Urban Outfitters in Wyandotte County,” said Greg Kindle, President of the Wyandotte Economic Development Council. “Their interest from the outset to be a part of the community from their focus on providing transit, a commitment to hiring local, to working with local firms, and their socially conscious efforts are to be commended.”

Ziel said they were able to subcontract almost exclusively with local vendors and added that “building this during COVID was incredible.”

“I have never worked with so many collaborative individuals to bring a project of this size to fruition,” he said.

“As the world’s demand on the supply chain continues, companies like URBN are making strategic investments to meet their customers’ current and future needs. URBN’s selection of Kansas City, Kansas, for its flagship facility reinforces the KC region’s position as a top logistics hub,” said Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort, an economic development nonprofit. “It’s great to see the URBN facility operational, and the company is making a lasting impact in KCK as it already created – and will continue to provide – resources to support the community.”

