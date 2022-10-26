Pumpkin Run gets people moving in the Halloween spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 10 years, the Topeka South Rotary has staged a Saturday morning stroll - with a dash of Halloween spirit.

The annual Pumpkin Run is coming up again Oct. 29. Rotary members Lindsay Freeman and Jim Ramos visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

The 10th annual Pumpkin Run 5K is Saturday, Oct. 29 on the west side of Lake Shawnee, near the softball diamonds. Same-day registration: 7:30-8:15 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. People can walk or run. There also is a one-mile family stroll option. Prizes will be given for best costumes.

People also may participate virtually. To register, visit https://register.chronotrack.com/r/69042.

Money raised benefits Rotary’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

