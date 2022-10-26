Pumpkin Run gets people moving in the Halloween spirit

Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 10 years, the Topeka South Rotary has staged a Saturday morning stroll - with a dash of Halloween spirit.

The annual Pumpkin Run is coming up again Oct. 29. Rotary members Lindsay Freeman and Jim Ramos visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

The 10th annual Pumpkin Run 5K is Saturday, Oct. 29 on the west side of Lake Shawnee, near the softball diamonds. Same-day registration: 7:30-8:15 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. People can walk or run. There also is a one-mile family stroll option. Prizes will be given for best costumes.

People also may participate virtually. To register, visit https://register.chronotrack.com/r/69042.

Money raised benefits Rotary’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
The driver’s name has not been released, as of Tuesday at 12 p.m.
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard
‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name

Latest News

NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween
Jim Ramos and Lindsay Freeman discuss Topeka South Rotary's upcoming Pumpkin Run.
Pumpkin Run gets people moving in the Halloween spirit
Steve Johnson
Election 2022: Steve Johnson, (R) State Treasurer candidate