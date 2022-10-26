Osage Co. wind farm, alternate energy development plans halted

FILE - A cow grazes in a pasture as wind turbines rise in the distance, April 27, 2020, near Reading, Kan. The climate deal reached by Senate Democrats could reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that American farmers produce by expanding programs that help sequester carbon in soil, fund climate-focused research and lower the abundant methane emissions that come from cows. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A proposed wind farm in Osage Co. has been halted, as well as any alternate energy development plans for the foreseeable future.

KVOE reports that a proposed wind farm in Osage County has been halted, as well as other future wind energy development projects.

On Monday night, Oct. 24, the Osage Co. Commission unanimously accepted a recommendation that will not allow wind farms or solar energy developments within the county’s borders. This includes a proposal that had been on the table for the Auburn Harvest wind development.

County Commission Chair Jay Bailey said the county’s 12-month moratorium on alternative energy projects for commercial use ended early in 2022. The Planning and Zone Board also held several public meetings before it unanimously recommended these projects be not allowed to move forward.

Meanwhile, county commissioners held their own research as they were concerned about the process.

Auburn Harvest had been a plan to build nearly 60 wind turbines for more than 150 megawatts of energy - enough to power 750,00 homes per year - on 30,000 acres.

Steelhead Americas, a development off chute of Vestas, had managed the proposal and estimated $330 million in capital investment, $50 million in tax revenue and 150 construction jobs for the county.

Bailey indicated that an exact location for the farm was never announced, however, paperwork indicated a potential development near Burlingame or Overbrook.

Instead of alternative energy used as an economic driver, Bailey said Osage Co. will focus on building residential housing.

Steelhead Americas has not commented on the decision.

While part of the Southern Power wind farm near Reading is in western Osage Co., that project will not be affected by Monday’s decision.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

