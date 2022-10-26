Officials search for 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to urge residents to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Arion Williams.

RCPD indicated that Arion was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Northview area of Manhattan. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black or white Nike shoes.

Arion has been described as a 16-year-old male who stands at about 6 feet, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has seen Arion or knows where he may be, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

