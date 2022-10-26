Officials look for elk, cow skulls stolen from Central Olathe taxidermist

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for an elk and a cow skull stolen from a taxidermist in Central Olathe in early October.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Oct. 11, a taxidermist in Central Olathe had been working on a European elk mount and a cow skull for a customer when he placed the skulls on the driveway to finish drying in the sun.

Game wardens indicated that just after 3 p.m., the taxidermist reported an unknown vehicle had stopped and stolen both skulls from his driveway.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Lt. Glenn Cannizzaro at 785-256-1206.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

