NOTO prepares for a sweet Saturday ahead of Halloween

NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll find all sorts of Halloween events around the community over the next several days. One of them is in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

DeAna Morrison is behind NOTO’s trick or treat event. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about it.

People are invited to stroll along the NOTO streets and stop at the businesses along N. Kansas Ave. to collect treats from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. They’ve love to see people in costume. Morrison said businesses also are invited to back into a parking space and provide “trunk or treat” stops as well.

You can find other area Halloween events here.

