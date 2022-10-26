National landmarks to light up teal to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

Alzheimer's Foundation of America logo.(Alzheimer's Foundation of America)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National landmarks will light up teal on Nov. 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says that on Nov. 3, it will “Light the World in Teal” to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

AFA said everyone is invited to take part in the annual awareness initiative and can learn more on its website. It said Teal is its Alzheimer’s Awareness color.

“Every person and place that participates in this global initiative is making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease- and the more that join, the more awareness we will raise about Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We invite everyone to ‘go teal’ on November 3 to show their support for the millions of people living with Alzheimer’s.”

AFA noted that more than 800 landmarks in all 50 U.S. states and 13 other countries have already signed up to go teal on Nov. 3. From iconic skyscrapers, bridges and sports stadiums to small town village halls - each will turn teal to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease.

AFA indicated that individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by going teal on their own or by wearing teal or posting photos on social media using the #AFALightTheWorldInTeal.

To find a current list of participants, click HERE.

