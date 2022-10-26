Meth found in Hiawatha woman’s home after she grants consent to search

Donna Cossentine
Donna Cossentine(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine was found in a Hiawatha woman’s home after she gave officials consent to search her belongings.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, deputies assisted Hiawatha Police in a search for a person of interest in recent criminal activity.

Officials indicated the person of interest was found in a home in the 300 block of Miami St. and was arrested.

While at the home, officials noted that Donna Cossentiine, 60, of Hiawatha, granted deputies consent to search her home.

Based on evidence found during the search, the Sheriff’s Office said Cossentine was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and interference with law enforcement.

Evidence found during the search of Cossentine's home on Oct. 22, 2022.
Evidence found during the search of Cossentine's home on Oct. 22, 2022.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

