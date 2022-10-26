Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records

Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify,...
Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start.(KY3)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start.

Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.

According to Kansas Legal Services, Inc., and the Kansas Bar Association, being granted an expungement depends on multiple factors, such as, whether the individual successfully completed the sentence terms, and whether there is evidence that that the person has been rehabilitated since their conviction.

Departments that will provide the legal services on Friday will be the Riley County District Court, Riley County Attorney’s OfficeManhattan Municipal Court, and the Manhattan City Prosecutor’s Office.

Each person requesting an expungement will need to complete a form. Multiple experts will be available at the event to help with any questions.

Kansas Legal Services, Inc., says that there is evidence showing that if one has a criminal record, it can have a negative effect on their chance for housing, employment, or obtaining professional licenses. The corporation even said that in some cases, a record of criminal conviction can also lead to obstacles with obtaining a loan, child custody, and immigration status.

By expunging others criminal records, if they are eligible, Kansas Legal Services indicates that it can address systemic racial and ethnic bias by giving them a path to return to society.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane

Latest News

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
City leaders discuss financial future of Topeka
Kansas State University has named a new vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and...
K-State names new vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging
The sign hangs outside of the restaurant, which offers a Mediterranean style to St. Mary's.
Fork in the Road: Restaurant Ticíno offers Mediterranean style to St. Mary’s