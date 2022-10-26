Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start.

Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.

According to Kansas Legal Services, Inc., and the Kansas Bar Association, being granted an expungement depends on multiple factors, such as, whether the individual successfully completed the sentence terms, and whether there is evidence that that the person has been rehabilitated since their conviction.

Departments that will provide the legal services on Friday will be the Riley County District Court, Riley County Attorney’s Office, Manhattan Municipal Court, and the Manhattan City Prosecutor’s Office.

Each person requesting an expungement will need to complete a form. Multiple experts will be available at the event to help with any questions.

Kansas Legal Services, Inc., says that there is evidence showing that if one has a criminal record, it can have a negative effect on their chance for housing, employment, or obtaining professional licenses. The corporation even said that in some cases, a record of criminal conviction can also lead to obstacles with obtaining a loan, child custody, and immigration status.

By expunging others criminal records, if they are eligible, Kansas Legal Services indicates that it can address systemic racial and ethnic bias by giving them a path to return to society.

