KDHE, TPD offer tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Topeka Police Department have offered tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween.

On Halloween, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says ghosts and ghouls may make Kansans’ blood run cold, but the real dangers - like pedestrian accidents, falls, burns and poisonings - can be a scary reality. It has teamed up with Safe Kids Kansas, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Kansas Highway Patrol to remind families to make safety part of their fall festival planning.

On average, the KDHE indicated that children are twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Drivers need to slow down and be extra alert, especially in neighborhoods, as there are more children on the streets and sidewalks and may not focus on their surroundings.

The KDHE also warned parents to review safety rules with their children before they leave the house. Trick-or-treaters often are more difficult to see in the dark and children younger than 12 should not cross the streets alone.

“While it’s a good idea for children to have a cell phone with them in case of an emergency, remind them to pay attention to their surroundings,” said Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “Don’t be distracted from hazards because you are texting or talking on the phone.”

The Department said that parents and kids should also be careful with their candy. It is hard to resist temptation and dive right into treats, however, it is best to check sweets before kids are allowed to eat them. Only treats in original and unopened wrappers should be eaten.

The National Fire Prevention Association has also warned that nearly half of home structure fires happened due to decorations being put too close to heat sources. Most of these were started with candles. Kansans should play it safe and use battery-powered candles or lights.

“Halloween monsters may give you a fright, but fire is something truly scary. Make sure your family has working smoke alarms on every level of your home and inside and outside every sleeping room,” said Doug Jorgensen, State Fire Marshal. “Along with a home fire escape plan, they are both essential in saving lives.”

With Halloween less than a week away, the KDHE said families should follow the following tips to ensure trick-or-treaters have a fun and safe holiday:

Costume Safety Choose costumes and decorations that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision. Have kids carry glow sticks and flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Decorate Safely Keep flammable materials such as hay bales, corn stalks and paper decorations away from heat and flame sources, like candles, light bulbs and heaters. Keep exits clear of decorations and props so nothing blocks escape routes and have working smoke alarms and a home fire escape plan. Use battery-operated candles in jack-o-lanterns and when decorating pathways and yards. Set a reminder to blow out any candles and unplug lights at the end of the evening. Talk to your teens who may be attending parties and haunted houses to look for the exits and have a way out in case of an emergency.

Walk Safely Remind kids to walk; don’t run. Always walk on sidewalks or paths. Don’t walk through neighbors’ yards, as there may be a hazard you can’t see. If there are no sidewalks along your street, walk on the road facing traffic as far to left as possible. Always stop and look before you cross the street, and cross at corners using signals and crosswalks whenever possible. Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars. Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Make eye contact and wave to drivers before crossing in front of them.

Trick or Treat Safely Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit, stick to a pre-planned route and trick-or-treat in groups.

Drive Safely Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways. Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings. Watch out for pedestrians when turning at intersections. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully. Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.



The Topeka Police Department has also shared the following safety tips:

When in doubt, throw candy out. Avoid candy that has loose wrappings, is completely unwrapped, has puncture holes or is homemade.

Make yourself seen. Children who are trick-or-treating after dark should carry a flashlight or reflective candy bags or pails. The sun will set around 6:22 p.m. on Halloween night.

Stay on the path. TPD recommends planning a trick-or-treating route to find the safest and most efficient way to the candy. Always use the sidewalk and do not cut across yards or use alleys.

Watch for kids on the road. Be attentive and drive slowly in residential areas where children are trick-or-treating.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.