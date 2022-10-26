Kansas mulls new regualtions to guide childcare providers, expand access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas may soon have new regulations guiding childcare providers to expand access.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have announced proposed changes to childcare regulations in the Sunflower State that would expand care options. She said the suggested change would allow licensed home providers to increase the number of children they care for if conditions are met.

Gov. Kelly noted that the move would align Kansas with the national average child-to-provider ratio.

“We are working to make it possible for every Kansas family to find an affordable option for child care,” Kelly said. “That’s why we’ve proposed this change and are now wanting to hear from Kansas parents and caregivers about the best path forward.”

Kelly indicated that the proposed regulation will go through the required public comment period. She said the move is the result of input from parents, childcare providers, child safety experts and business leaders.

“Our work is to engage all stakeholders and individuals impacted by child care to ensure all voices are heard,” said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “This is an important step towards improving and maintaining safe, stable and nurturing childcare facilities throughout the state.”

The Governor said Kansans have been encouraged to provide input on the proposed amendments to break down barriers to childcare access and give flexibility to providers while also maintaining safe and quality care for children.

Kelly noted that the KDHE will host a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Curtis State Office Building, 1000 SW Jackson Ave., Suite 530, in Topeka.

For more information about childcare licensing and upcoming regulation changes in Kansas, click HERE.

