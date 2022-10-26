Kansas cities among nation’s most baseball-friendly locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few of Kansas’ cities are among the nation’s most baseball-friendly locations.

With the 2022 World Series in full swing - and tickets costing thousands of dollars - personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, it released its report on Best Baseball Cities.

To see which places it is better to be a fan of America’s third most followed sport, WalletHub said it compared more than 330 cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across metrics that range from the performance level of teams to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.

Kansas City came in at 20th overall with a total score of 32.909, a rank of 16 for Major League Baseball fans, a rank of 12 for Minor League Baseball fans and a rank of 258 for NCAA baseball fans.

Wichita came in at 99th overall with a total score of 15.376, a rank of 27 for Major League Baseball fans, a rank of 116 for Minor League Baseball fans and a rank of 208 for NCAA baseball fans.

Lawrence came in at 175th overall with a total score of 12.465, a rank of 27 for MLB fans, a rank of 120 for MiLB fans and a rank of 136 for NCAA fans.

Lastly, Manhattan came in at 209th overall with a total score of 11.575, a rank of 27 for MLB fans, a rank of 120 for MiLB fans and a rank of 167 for NCAA fans.

The study also found that Kansas City is home to the fifth-worst performing MLB team - the Kansas City Royals. Wichita was found to have the third-least engaged Minor League fans.

The report found that the best cities for baseball fans are as follows:

New York, N.Y. St. Louis, Mo. Los Angeles, Cali. Atlanta, Ga. Boston, Mass.

The report found that the worst cities for baseball fans are as follows:

Jersey City, N.J. Hackensack, N.J. Farmville, Va. Macomb, Ill. Towson, Md.

To see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.