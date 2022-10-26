K-State offers high schoolers summer program to experience healthcare jobs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Area high schoolers will have the chance to get their hands dirty and experience what a career in health care looks like with a summer program from K-State.

Kansas State University says that its College of Health and Human Sciences will offer two sessions of its popular Health Professions Exploration Program in the summer of 2023. In its second year, it said the program is meant for incoming high school juniors and seniors who are interested in helping others through a career in health care.

K-State noted that participants will meet, explore and experience a variety of healthcare professions with a small cohort of like-minded individuals.

The University indicated that two 5-day sessions will be offered between July 9 - 14 and July 23 - 28. Both will be on the K-State Manhattan campus and each will be limited to 20 students.

During the program, K-State said students will meet:

Other high school students interested in a healthcare career,

K-State alumni currently enrolled in professional schools or working as healthcare professionals,

K-State faculty with expertise in human health areas,

K-State health professions advisors

Current K-State students who pursue a career as health care professionals.

K-State noted that the program allows students to explore professions that focus on human health like health care providers, food safety experts, public health professionals, illness and disease researchers and more. Students will participate in hands-on activities and explore different areas of care as well as discover how these professions work together to provide a holistic approach to patient care.

The University also indicated that students will learn about professional school applications and how to become competitive applicants.

K-State said multiple academic sessions will be held for students throughout the week led by K-State’s leading experts in areas such as cancer research, drama therapy, sports medicine and nutrition. Students will live in on-campus housing and take part in activities that allow them to experience what K-State and Manhattan have to offer.

To join the waitlist and receive program information, click HERE.

