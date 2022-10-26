J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world

By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
(Gray News) – Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt had two big wins in NFL’s week 7 – first Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints and then again Sunday as his soccer star wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, gave birth to their son.

Koa James Watt, the couple’s first child, was born happy and healthy.

The family shared the news on social media Tuesday with a Tweet that reads, “Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed.”

The team also shared the exciting news with a Tweet saying, “Our newest little Cardinal. Congratulations J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai.”

Earlier this month, J.J. Watt had his heart shocked back into rhythm and played just three days later.

“It shows you what kind of a person and competitor and human being he is. He’s special,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

At the time, Watt said he was thankful to be healthy enough to play and was looking forward to seeing his son.

